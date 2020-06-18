1 year later, man charged in drunk driving crash that killed Milwaukee officer awaits trial

MILWAUKEE — Thursday, June 18 marks one year since Milwaukee Police Officer Kou Her was killed in a 2019 crash near 60th and Capitol.

Her was a two-year Milwaukee Police Department veteran. He was struck by an alleged drunk driver while heading home from work.

The crash that killed Officer Her sparked outrage from city leaders and caused heartache for his family.

“My whole heart — my world is torn apart right now,” said Kong Her, Officer Her’s brother.

The suspect in Her’s death — Dante James — has a jury trial set to begin July 29.

James is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, hit-and-run involving death and operating while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint, James started work at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 17 and was immediately escorted to a hospital on suspicion he’d been drinking. A preliminary breath test revealed a result of .176. James was terminated as a result.

After being fired, James told investigators he went to his cousin’s house, “had some shots,” and then drove to a bar. At the bar, James said he had two beers and a shot before he was kicked out.

James has four previous OWI convictions spanning from 2006 to 2018. His license was revoked until 2021.

A FOX6 Investigation found James had just been stopped for speeding on April 28 at 60th and Nash, two blocks south of Tuesday’s fatal crash scene. He was fined $174. According to online court records, his driver’s license was revoked for three years. There was no indication he was ticketed or criminally charged for driving while revoked.

