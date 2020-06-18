Family of ducks crossing I-41/94 causes crash in Racine County

Air quality advisory issued for all of southeast Wisconsin until 11 p.m.

Posted 2:17 pm, June 18, 2020, by , Updated at 02:18PM, June 18, 2020

Photo: Wisconsin State Patrol

RACINE COUNTY, Wis — A family of ducks was on a leisurely stroll, hoping to cross southbound I-41/94 near County Highway K on Thursday, June 18 around 10:50 a.m. The driver of a vehicle came to a complete stop in a lane of traffic to allow the ducks to pass and was subsequently hit from behind by a semi-truck.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No one else was injured.

Surviving ducklings were safely moved to the other side of the interstate. No word on how many ducks didn’t survive, according to a Facebook post from Wisconsin State Patrol.

Multiple lanes of traffic were closed for cleanup and the crash was cleared by 11:30 a.m.

This crash remains under investigation.

