Florida sets another single-day record; 3,200 new coronavirus cases reported Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) — The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 3,207 since yesterday morning as the virus spreads and as more people are tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 85,926.

The number of deaths has reached 3,061, an increase of 43 since Wednesday’s update. Locally, Manatee County reported five new deaths, Pinellas reported two, while Hillsborough and Polk each reported one.

Of the 85,926 cases, 83,854 are Florida residents while 2,072 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 4,610

Pinellas: 2,887

Sarasota: 833

Manatee: 1,548

Sumter: 270

Polk: 1,702

Citrus: 162

Hernando: 151

Pasco: 627

Highlands: 200

DeSoto: 412

Hardee: 228

The state is not reporting a total number of “recovered” coronavirus patients or those currently hospitalized. As of Thursday, 12,577 people had been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 1,512,315 people have been tested in the state as of Thursday — about 7% of the state’s population — according to the Florida Department of Health.