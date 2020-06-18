Traffic Alert: System ramp from I-41/94 NB to I-894 WB is blocked in Mitchell Interchange due to crash

Gino talks with actor Kevin Bacon about the new horror movie ‘You Should Have Left’

MILWAUKEE -- In "You Should Have Left" a screenwriter travels to a remote house in Wales with his family to write his next film. But what seems like a perfect retreat turns into a nightmare. Gino recently spoke with actor Kevin Bacon about working on the new horror movie.

