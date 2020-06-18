Traffic Alert: System ramp from I-41/94 NB to I-894 WB is blocked in Mitchell Interchange due to crash

Jason Mraz to give earnings from new album to social justice

Posted 10:32 am, June 18, 2020

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Jason Mraz attends at The 2020 NAMM Show Opening Day on January 16, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAMM)

NEW YORK — Jason Mraz has a new album coming out and he wants everyone to buy it and love it. But he’s not going to make a penny on it.

The two-time Grammy-winner has donated all earnings from sales and streams of his reggae album “Look for the Good” and his $250,000 advance to groups working for equality and justice.

Mraz tells The Associated Press that “this is bigger than me.”

“Look for the Good” will be released Friday, which also is Juneteenth, a celebration of the end of slavery in the United States.

Mraz vows to make donations annually on Juneteenth.

