Netflix CEO to donate $120M to historically black colleges

June 18, 2020

SINGAPORE - NOVEMBER 09: Netflix CEO Reed Hastings speaks during an interview on day two of the Netflix See What's Next: Asia event at the Marina Bay Sands on November 9, 2018 in Singapore. (Photo by Ore Huiying/Getty Images for Netflix)

NEW YORK — Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and his wife, Patty Quillin, are donating $120 million toward student scholarships at historically black colleges and universities. The couple is giving $40 million to each of three institutions: the United Negro College Fund, Spelman College and Morehouse College.

The organizations said it is the largest individual gift in support of student scholarships at HBCUs. Hastings has a history of supporting educational causes, including charter schools.

He launched a $100 million education fund in 2016, beginning with money toward college scholarships for black and Latino students. Business leaders have pledged solidarity with the black community amid ongoing protests over police brutality.

