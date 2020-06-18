Air quality advisory issued for all of southeast Wisconsin until 11 p.m.

Nursing home residents represent more than 1 in 4 US COVID-19 deaths

WASHINGTON — Nursing home residents account for nearly 1 in 10 of all the coronavirus cases in the United States and more than a quarter of the deaths, according to an Associated Press analysis of government data released Thursday.

AP’s analysis of data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services found that nationwide nursing homes reported nearly 179,000 suspected or confirmed cases among residents and 29,497 deaths.

A special House panel on the coronavirus pandemic this week launched an investigation into the crisis in nursing homes, raising questions about federal oversight. The Trump administration is pointing a finger at low-rated facilities.

