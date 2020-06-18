Open Record Special Edition: ‘I can’t breathe’

MILWAUKEE — Following the death of George Floyd, ‘I can’t breathe’ has become a mantra for Black Lives Matter protesters across the country including here in Milwaukee. But the Minnesota man who suffocated under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer isn’t the first to say those three words before dying in police custody.

In this edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire dig into the troubled history within the Milwaukee Police Department of officers who failed to call for medical help as a criminal suspect begged for air and what, if any, changes were made following those deaths.

You’ll hear more about the recent unanimous vote by Milwaukee Common Council to urge the city’s Fire and Police Commission to make a change in police policy — so the words, “I can’t breathe” are an automatic red flag for police to call an ambulance. The team also talks about what MPD Chief Alfonso Morales has to say and the Fire and Police Commission’s response.

