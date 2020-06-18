Prosecutor: Officer kicked Rayshard Brooks after shooting

ATLANTA — Prosecutors say the Atlanta police officer who killed Rayshard Brooks kicked him after shooting him in the back and didn’t give him medical attention for more than two minutes.

Officer Garrett Rolfe has been charged with murder. Prosecutors say Brooks grabbed a Taser from police and ran but fired it from too far away to reach the white officer. Rolfe’s lawyers say he feared for his safety and opened fire after hearing a sound “like a gunshot.”

A second officer is charged with aggravated assault.

The black man’s killing rocked a nation already roiling from George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

