× East Siders: Stretch of Prospect Avenue getting a makeover; to be repaved, DPW says

MILWAUKEE — The highly-trafficked stretch of N. Prospect Avenue from Ogden Avenue to North Avenue on Milwaukee’s east side will be milled and repaved over the course of three days next week, the Milwaukee DPW announced Friday, June 19.

The plan is as follows:

On Wednesday, June 24, Prospect will be closed to traffic between Ogden and Royall for milling operation. The milling may continue north of Royall if time allows.

On Thursday, June 25, Prospect from Ogden to North will be fully closed to traffic. The paving operation will take place between Ogden and Royall, while milling will continue between Kane and North.

On Friday, June 26, the stretch of Prospect from Kane to North will be closed for paving.

A closure of Prospect is possible on Saturday, June 27 if there is any remaining work to be completed or if weather impacted the previous schedule.

DPW says all work is weather dependent and the anticipated work zones are approximate and subject to change.

In a statement, DPW said:

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes. Side streets will open as the operation advances through the project limits. Local access to residential properties and businesses will be maintained as much as possible. There will be disruptions to driveway access during paving operations to allow the asphalt to set. We advise residents to park on side streets during day-time operations. Parking on North Prospect Avenue will not be permitted between 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. All vehicles in violation of the parking regulations will be ticketed and towed. If your vehicle is towed, please call 414-286-2700 for more information. This project will affect MCTS bus service. Prospect Ave Routes 30 and the Goldline will detour eastbound trips only via Humboldt Blvd, Brady St, and Oakland Ave. Details and updates can be found at www.ridemcts.com.