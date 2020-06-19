Former Governor Tommy Thompson to serve as UW System Interim President

RACINE, WI - OCTOBER 05: Former Wisconsin Governor and current Republican candidate for the state's U. S. Senate seat Tommy Thompson speaks to workers and guests before a tour of the Reed Switch Developments Corp. manufacturing facility on October 5, 2012 in Racine, Wisconsin. Thompson is running against Democrat Tammy Baldwin who is currently the U.S. Representative for Wisconsin's 2nd congressional district. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MADISON — University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents announced Friday, June 19 that former Governor Tommy Thompson has agreed to serve as UW System Interim President effective July 1.

“The University of Wisconsin System is the state’s most valuable asset, and I will be its biggest advocate and its toughest evaluator,” Thompson said. “No other institution in the state can do more to improve lives, communities, and Wisconsin’s economy.”

“Governor Thompson is a statesman who offers the kind of leadership the UW System needs right now,” said Andrew Petersen, University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents President. “I have witnessed his collaborative yet direct leadership style. He is perfectly suited to serve as Interim President.”

Born in Elroy, Wis., Thompson, 78, earned his bachelor’s and law degrees from UW-Madison. He was elected to the Wisconsin Assembly in 1966 and became minority leader in 1981. He won election as governor in 1986 and won four terms, which makes him the longest-serving governor in Wisconsin history.

