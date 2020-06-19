× Former Governor Tommy Thompson to serve as UW System Interim President

MADISON — University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents announced Friday, June 19 that former Governor Tommy Thompson has agreed to serve as UW System Interim President effective July 1.

“The University of Wisconsin System is the state’s most valuable asset, and I will be its biggest advocate and its toughest evaluator,” Thompson said. “No other institution in the state can do more to improve lives, communities, and Wisconsin’s economy.”

“Governor Thompson is a statesman who offers the kind of leadership the UW System needs right now,” said Andrew Petersen, University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents President. “I have witnessed his collaborative yet direct leadership style. He is perfectly suited to serve as Interim President.”

Born in Elroy, Wis., Thompson, 78, earned his bachelor’s and law degrees from UW-Madison. He was elected to the Wisconsin Assembly in 1966 and became minority leader in 1981. He won election as governor in 1986 and won four terms, which makes him the longest-serving governor in Wisconsin history.