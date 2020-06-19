‘I’m trying not to cry:’ Bride-to-be never receives dress ordered from Milwaukee shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's a stressful time to plan a wedding. For one Milwaukee bride, it's not only the coronavirus causing her stress.

When Vivicia Sims tried on this wedding dress -- she knew it was the one.

"That dress brings out everything, everything. I’m like, I love this dress. This is the dress," said Vivicia Sims, the bride-to-be.

She found the dress at Hallelujah Fashion on Historic Mitchell Street. She says she put a deposit down that day -- and later paid off the dress entirely -- costing almost $1,000.

"I’m trying not to cry because it’s like, it’s like I’m broken," said Sims.

But now it's hard for her to even look at the receipt because she said the dress never came. She said the dress was supposed to be ready March 9 and she hasn't heard anything from the business since mid-March.

"I called over 20 times, over 20 times," said Sims.

FOX6 News tried getting in touch with the owner too -- but when you call the number listed for the business you get a disconnected signal. The home number for the owner is also disconnected.

A sign on the window says the business is closed because there is no cure for COVID-19. It also says, "All my wholesale companies are working hard to fill orders but many are back-ordered."

A different sign says the customer will be notified if there are any changes. It's that communication Sims said is lacking.

"It’s wrong because we paid you our money, and you knew whatever you had going on. You should have been letting us know instead of scam us for our money," said Sims.

With her wedding 24 hours away -- she's running out of time.

FOX6 spent several days trying to get in touch with the owner but was unable to reach him.