Police: 26-year-old Milwaukee man shot, wounded near 24th and Walnut

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect in connection with the shooting of a Milwaukee man near 24th and Walnut on Friday, June 19.

Officials say the victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered serious injuries from the shooting which happened around 2 p.m. He walked to a nearby hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Milwaukee police say the shooting appears to be the result of an argument.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.