President Trump: Mail-in voting presents ‘biggest risk’ to reelection

ATLANTA — President Donald Trump says that mail-in voting presents the greatest threat to his reelection hopes, and he suggested that legal efforts in several states launched by his allies might decide November’s election.

President Trump has asserted without evidence that expanded mail-in voting will lead to the “greatest Rigged Election in history.” In an interview with Politico published Friday, the president underscored that ongoing battles in courts will be pivotal.

His statements come as some swing states have taken dramatic steps to expand mail balloting while Republicans in others try to pull back from the practice.