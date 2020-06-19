Recognize them? 3 wanted in theft of Menomonee Falls liquor store

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three people accused of stealing numerous bottles of liquor from the Woodman’s in Menomonee Falls on Tuesday, June 16.

Police say the first two suspects left in a tan Chevrolet Suburban with no plates. The third suspect left on foot and was last seen walking south on Hwy 145.

If you have any information or know of similar incidents with these suspects or their vehicle, please contact Officer Koch with the Menomonee Falls Police Department 262-532-8700 regarding case 20-018205.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.