Release of pressure at Waukesha Iron and Metal causes explosion sound, fire officials say

WAUKESHA — An explosion was thought to have rocked part of the city of Waukesha Friday morning, June 19, but according to the battalion fire chief, Waukesha Iron and Metal was running something through their shredding machine when pressure was released making the sound of an explosion.

Fire officials say the incident started a fire in the machine but was quickly put out by a fire suppression system in the building.

FOX6 viewer Brian Lehmann caught the fire on video.

Officials say while this isn’t routine, it’s also not uncommon for this to happen as the machine was doing exactly what it was supposed to.

No one was injured and there was no damage to the machine or building.