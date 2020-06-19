Report: State Deptartment official quits over President Trump race response

WASHINGTON — The Washington Post reported that a State Department official resigned Thursday over President Donald Trump’s response to racial tensions sweeping the country over the killings of black people by police.

Mary Elizabeth Taylor, the assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs, said in her resignation letter that President Trump’s actions “cut sharply against my core values and convictions.” At 30, Taylor was the youngest person to hold her position, and she was also the first black woman in the job, according to the Post.

Taylor’s resignation follows weeks of turmoil sweeping the United States following the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis.