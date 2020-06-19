US President Donald Trump walks through a colonnade of police in riot gear while walking to the White House from St. John's Church after the area was cleared of people protesting the death of George Floyd June 1, 2020, in Washington, DC. - US President Donald Trump was due to make a televised address to the nation on Monday after days of anti-racism protests against police brutality that have erupted into violence. The White House announced that the president would make remarks imminently after he has been criticized for not publicly addressing in the crisis in recent days. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Report: State Deptartment official quits over President Trump race response
WASHINGTON — The Washington Post reported that a State Department official resigned Thursday over President Donald Trump’s response to racial tensions sweeping the country over the killings of black people by police.
Mary Elizabeth Taylor, the assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs, said in her resignation letter that President Trump’s actions “cut sharply against my core values and convictions.” At 30, Taylor was the youngest person to hold her position, and she was also the first black woman in the job, according to the Post.
Taylor’s resignation follows weeks of turmoil sweeping the United States following the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis.