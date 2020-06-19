Sheriff: 4 injured in multi-vehicle Ozaukee County crash

TOWN OF SAUKVILLE — Four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in the Town of Saukville on Friday afternoon, June 19.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, a 74-year-old Grafton woman was heading south on CTH W and failed to yield to oncoming traffic as she turned east onto Sauk Road around 4:30 p.m.

She collided with a minivan that was headed northbound on CTH W. The resulting crash caused the 74-year-old’s vehicle to spin and sideswipe a third vehicle. The 74-year-old’s vehicle went off the roadway as a result.

The 74-year-old was taken by Flight for Life to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the northbound vehicle — a 36-year-old Port Washington woman — and her two passengers — both minors — were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The driver and sole passenger of the sideswiped vehicle — a 19-year-old Grafton woman — was not injured.

Authorities said the 74-year-old will be issued a citation for failing to yield. The intersection where the crash occurred was closed for approximately one hour.