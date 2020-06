MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the city’s south side Saturday night, June 20.

Authorities tell FOX6 News that a 27-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near Lincoln Avenue and Windlake Avenue around 8:20 p.m. He is in stable condition.

Police continue to seek an unknown suspect(s). Anyone with information can contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.