Oconomowoc man arrested for OWI after crash, found unconscious with 2 children in car

WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a 31-year-old Oconomowoc man for operating while under the influence after a single-vehicle crash in West Allis on Friday, June 19.

Authorities said in a Facebook post that it was the man’s second offense with passengers under 16 years of age in the car. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on I-894 southbound near Cleveland Avenue when he struck the median wall of the interstate.

When authorities approached the vehicle to check for injuries, they noticed the driver was unconscious and there were two small children in the vehicle, uninjured. Drug use was suspected, and the driver was given NARCAN as authorities performed CPR.

The West Allis Fire Department also responded to the scene and administered a second dose of NARCAN and the man was taken to the hospital after regaining consciousness. He was subsequently arrested.