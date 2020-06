WASHINGTON COUNTY — A crash closed I-41 northbound near the on ramp from the US 45 split to WIS 60 West Sunday afternoon, June 21.

It happened around 3 p.m.

WisDOT officials reported drivers headed northbound were being rerouted west on Pioneer Road, then north on WIS 175, and north on WIS 144 — back to I-41.

The below photos of the scene were shared with FOX6 News by Susan Meyer.

This is a developing story.