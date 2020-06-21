Crashes close lanes on I-94 westbound, eastbound in Jefferson County

JOHNSON CREEK — Separate crashes closed lanes on I-94 in both directions in Jefferson County Sunday evening, June 21.

The first happened around 5:30 p.m. on I-94 westbound near Mile Marker 271 — and closed all lanes of I-94 WB.

The second happened around 6:45 p.m. and closed one lane on I-94 eastbound at WIS 26 near Johnson Creek. That scene was cleared by 7:30 p.m.

The extent of any injuries wasn’t immediately clear, nor was the cause of the crashes.

This is a developing story.