Police: Quintuple shooting near 28th and Ruby; good samaritan and victim die in crash en route to hospital

MILWAUKEE — Five people were shot at a party near N. 28th Street and W. Ruby Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, June 21, according to police.

A 29-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained serious injuries. Police say he walked into a local hospital for treatment and is listed in critical condition.

A 33-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Two Milwaukee women ages 22 and 33 sustained non-life threatening injuries. Both were treated at a local hospital and released.

Police say a 34-year-old woman from Milwaukee sustained gunshot wounds. She was being transported to a hospital in a private vehicle at a high-rate of speed when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree near Sherman Boulevard and Nash Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 29-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained fatal injuries.

Milwaukee Police continues to seek unknown suspects.

Police are not releasing any more information at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

