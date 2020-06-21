Study ties blood type to COVID-19 risk; Type A likely to have more severe disease than Type O

Posted 7:32 am, June 21, 2020, by

Doctor hand holding positive Coronavirus or Covid-19 rapid test

BOSTON — A genetic analysis of COVID-19 patients suggests that blood type might influence whether someone develops severe disease.

Scientists who compared the genes of thousands of patients in Europe found that those who had Type A blood were more likely to have severe disease while those with Type O were less likely.

Wednesday’s report in the New England Journal of Medicine does not prove a blood type connection, but it does confirm a previous report from China of such a link.

Other experts say more study is needed in different groups of patients to see if the findings hold up.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.