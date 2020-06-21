× Triple shooting near 5th and Center leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

MILWAUKEE — Police say one man has died and two others were injured in a shooting near 5th Street and W. Center Street Sunday, June 21 around 3:40 a.m.

A 32-year-old Milwaukee man died from his injuries. A 22-year-old and a 47-year-old both sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee Police continues to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.