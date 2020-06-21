‘We need to educate:’ Protesters seeking social justice march in Port Washington, Waukesha

Posted 9:06 pm, June 21, 2020, by , Updated at 09:27PM, June 21, 2020
Data pix.

WAUKESHA -- Since George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis on Memorial Day, marchers have filled the streets around the world -- calling for social justice and reforms, hoping to educate those who have the privilege of looking the other way. On Sunday, June 21, demonstrators took their messages to Port Washington and Waukesha.

The first step to solving a problem is acknowledging that there's a problem in the first place. Sabrina Benson and Natalie Kelm might be separated by age, towns and race, but  both marched in their respective streets of Port Washington and Waukesha Sunday.

Protests in Port Washington/Waukesha

Natalie Kelm

Natalie Kelm

"In all aspects of society, there is racism embedded in it, and I just feel like we need to work together to realize that, and educate each other," said Kelm.

Sabrina Benson

Sabrina Benson

"A lot of it happens in the mirror," said Benson. "You have to look at yourself and say, 'You know what, I have some work to do, and I am OK doing that,' and not be afraid."

The 20 or so peaceful protesters were met with some middle fingers and calls to police as they made their way through a Waukesha neighborhood.

Protests in Port Washington/Waukesha

"There's so many different facets needed for change to happen," said Benson, who lives in Waukesha and has three children. "We need the agitators. We need people to feel uncomfortable. It's the spaces that we feel most comfortable in that we have to actually say, 'These aren't actually equitable -- so how do we fix that?'"

Meanwhile, in Port Washington, dozens of protesters made their way around downtown, drawing onlookers and supporters.

Protests in Port Washington/Waukesha

"We feel that, in this community, it's not always as perfect as people think, and we do have underlying racism issues, and police brutality is a real thing -- even if it doesn't necessarily happen here in Port (Washington)," said Kelm.

Demonstrators noted racism exists, and has for hundreds of years in this country -- and fixing inequalities starts with people listening.

"It's time to move forward, and move forward together," said Benson. "There's lots of people willing to learn and teach, and so, we just need to utilize our relationships with each other."

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.