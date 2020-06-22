× Austria breaks ground on Holocaust memorial in Vienna

BERLIN — Austria has broken ground on a new memorial to the country’s 65,000 Jews killed during the Nazi era.

Work on “The Memorial to the Jewish Children, Women and Men of Austria who were Murdered in the Shoah” started Monday. It is being erected in Vienna’s central Ostarrichi Park and will consist of large slabs set in the ground in a circle, engraved with the names of the victims who have been identified.

The memorial, to be completed by next spring, is envisioned as a place of reflection, and both a tribute to those who lost their lives and a reminder of the perils of anti-Semitism.