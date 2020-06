‘Flavortown:’ Thousands sign petition to rename Columbus, Ohio, after Guy Fieri’s fictional food utopia

An online petition to change the name of Columbus, Ohio , has gathered over 35,000 signatures after the organizer suggested they borrow an idea from Guy Fieri and call it “Flavortown” instead.

The petition, started by Tyler Woodbridge, comes amid backlash to the city’s public statues of Christopher Columbus, which Mayor Andrew J. Ginther recently described as a representation of “our ugly past.” Across the country, other statues of Christopher Columbus have been torn down, defaced or removed in response to growing criticism over Columbus’ legacy in the Americas.