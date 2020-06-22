This picture taken in Sleman, Yogyakarta on June 21, 2020 shows clouds of ash rising from Mount Merapi during an eruption. - Indonesias Mount Merapi, one of the worlds most active volcanoes, erupted twice on June 21, sending clouds of ash 6,000 metres into the sky, the countrys geological agency said. (Photo by RANTO KRESEK / AFP) (Photo by RANTO KRESEK/AFP via Getty Images)
Indonesia’s most volatile volcano spews ash in new eruption
This picture taken in Sleman, Yogyakarta on June 21, 2020 shows clouds of ash rising from Mount Merapi during an eruption. - Indonesias Mount Merapi, one of the worlds most active volcanoes, erupted twice on June 21, sending clouds of ash 6,000 metres into the sky, the countrys geological agency said. (Photo by RANTO KRESEK / AFP) (Photo by RANTO KRESEK/AFP via Getty Images)
YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia’s most volatile volcano has spewed ash and hot gas in a massive column as high as 3.7 miles into the sky.
clouds of ash, accompanied by a rumbling sound heard miles away, blanketed several villages on the main island of Java.
Indonesia’s volcanology agency did not raise Merapi’s alert status, which already was at the third-highest level since it began erupting last August.
The 9,737-foot mountain is the most active of 500 Indonesian volcanoes. It has rumbled and generated dark hot clouds since last year. Its last major eruption in 2010 killed 353 people.