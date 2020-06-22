MCSO: Photos of people killed in encounters with law enforcement found hanging from nooses in Riverside Park

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after six laminated cards were found attached to a tree with nooses in Riverside Park Saturday, June 20.

MCSO officials said in a news release Monday, June 22 “the cards depicted the photographs of Black men and women who have been killed in encounters with law enforcement or private citizens, as well as information describing each incident.”

An investigation was opened “immediately,” and is ongoing, MCSO officials said, noting the investigation “has identified pertinent information.”

The Original Black Panthers of Milwaukee posted about the incident on social media Saturday:

Anyone with information was asked to please contact MCSO at 414-278-4788.