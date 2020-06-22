Common Council passes ‘Safer Racine,’ makes amendments to municipal code’s health chapter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- A local judge on Friday, June 19 placed a hold on "Forward Racine" -- the city's COVID-19 reopening plan and public health order. This essentially froze the powers of local health officials -- until the Common Council on Monday night made amendments to the municipal code.

In a special meeting, the Racine Common Council on Monday voted 9 to 5 approving "Safer Racine." It's an ordinance that makes changes to the municipal code's health chapter.

"Are we going to allow our public administrator to make the science-based decisions to help maintain safety in the community, or are we going to let things go free and let those chips fall as they may?" Ald. John Tate said.

The move came with pushback from some.

"I look at the constitution, and I look at this as an overreach, constitutionally," Ald. Henry Perez said.

But it ultimately passed.

Since May 26, the city has been following "Forward Racine" -- reopening guidelines based on State Statue 252 -- giving local health officials the power to implement restrictions as necessary.

But on Friday, a local judge placed an injunction on it.

"It was a relief," said Dave Yandel of Harbor Park CrossFit. "I feel like we did something right for Racine."

The decision came out of an ongoing lawsuit filed on May 21 by the owners of Harbor Park CrossFit against the city of Racine, and its public health administrator.

"I had no other recourse because we have been shut down for three months," said Yandel. "This is my livelihood."

Dave and Corian Yandel said they were forced to close their gym for three months.

When Wisconsin's Supreme Court struck down the state's "Safer at Home" order on May 13, they thought they could re-open, but said they were told by the city their business was non-essential.

"I wanted to show them that we could still open, operate and be safe with our customers," Yandel said.

The Yandels reopened on May 26. The lawsuit is still pending.

To read the full ordinance passed Monday night, CLICK HERE.