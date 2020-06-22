‘Thank you Audrey:’ Young girl pays Sheboygan PD a visit, delivers sweet ‘survival bags’

SHEBOYGAN — A young girl named Audrey paid the Sheboygan Police Department a visit on Monday, June 22 — and brought smiles to those who greeted her.

Young Audrey and her mom made the officers and others at the department “survival bags.”

The “survival bags” included sweet treats including Lifesavers, Starburst, Hershey Kisses, gun, Tootsie Rolls, peppermint patties, Snickers and Mounds bars — each treat with a reason for why they were included in the bags.

In a Facebook post, the Sheboygan Police Department said, “Thank you Audrey for the amazing bags.”