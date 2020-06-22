‘The ambulance was taking too long:’ Brother remembers man killed in crash after 5 shot

Posted 5:20 pm, June 22, 2020, by , Updated at 06:26PM, June 22, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- Five people were shot at a party near 28th Street and Ruby Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, June 21, according to police. Following that shooting, a man and woman died in a crash near Sherman Boulevard and Nash Street -- en route to the hospital.

Police said a 29-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained serious injuries in the shooting. He walked into a hospital for treatment and was listed in critical condition. A 33-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained serious injuries in the shooting and was taken to a hospital for treatment -- listed in stable condition. Two Milwaukee women, ages 22 and 33, sustained non-life threatening injuries. Both were treated and released.

Police said a 34-year-old woman from Milwaukee who was hurt in the shooting was being transported to a hospital in a private vehicle at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree near Sherman Boulevard and Nash Street. The woman, identified by the medical examiner as Victoria Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 29-year-old man from Milwaukee, also died.

Family identified him as LeeRance Riley.

"He was at the wrong place at the wrong time," said Diante Steel, Riley's brother. "The ambulance was taking too long, and my brother, being the good Samaritan that he is, was trying to help in any way he can."

Steel said Riley was transporting the woman to the hospital when police said the vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed, struck the tree.

The medical examiner's report said Smith was a mother of four. Steel said a relative reached out to him.

"I pretty much gave her my condolences on this unfortunate situation," said Steel.

FOX6 made efforts to reach Smith's family, but we were unable to get in touch.

Steel said his brother, his best friend, was a father of two, caring to others -- and always willing to help out. The family has set up a GoFundMe.com account as they work to raise money for funeral services.

"Just that I love my brother very much," said Steel. "I just love him dearly. I wish he was here."

As of Monday, police continued to search for the shooter(s) who opened fire at the party near 28th and Ruby.

