× VP Pence adds stop to Wisconsin visit, will participate in roundtable at Waukesha STEM Academy

WAUKESHA — Vice President Pence will be joined by Secretary Betsy DeVos and participate in a school choice roundtable at Waukesha STEM Academy on Tuesday, June 23.

Afterward, the Vice President will deliver remarks around 1 p.m. at the Faith In America Event. Scott Walker will also be speaking during the pre-program. If you are interested in attending the event, tickets are available online HERE on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Later that evening, the Vice President will return to Washington, D.C.

43.002431 -88.224930