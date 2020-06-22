VP Pence adds stop to Wisconsin visit, will participate in roundtable at Waukesha STEM Academy

Posted 10:07 am, June 22, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 26: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence makes remarks during an event on protecting seniors with diabetes, in the Rose Garden at the White House on May 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. The United States is closing in on 100,000 deaths in less than four months caused by the coronavirus. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WAUKESHA — Vice President Pence will be joined by Secretary Betsy DeVos and participate in a school choice roundtable at Waukesha STEM Academy on Tuesday, June 23.

Afterward, the Vice President will deliver remarks  around 1 p.m. at the Faith In America Event. Scott Walker will also be speaking during the pre-program. If you are interested in attending the event, tickets are available online HERE on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Later that evening, the Vice President will return to Washington, D.C.

