Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction releases guidelines for reopening schools this fall

MILWAUKEE -- The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction on Monday, June 22 published Education Forward, a guidance document for Wisconsin district and school leaders to use as they plan for a safe, efficient, and equitable return to school for the 2020-21 school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the very first page, the state superintendent writes that she expects schools will re-open in the fall — but they will undoubtedly look different. How different will be up to each individual district to decide based on its own set of circumstances. For example, MPS is dealing with the largest population of students.

“The next school year will be likely be different from the learning environment students and teachers have grown accustomed to,” State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said. “Education Forward is meant to provide information for educators and school officials as they make decisions regarding their school operations to keep all students and staff safe while learning.”

The 83-page document describes a number of different options for schools to mix together in-person and virtual learning.