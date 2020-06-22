Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction releases guidelines for reopening schools this fall

MILWAUKEE -- The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction on Monday, June 22 published Education Forward, a guidance document for Wisconsin district and school leaders to use as they plan for a safe, efficient, and equitable return to school for the 2020-21 school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the very first page, the state superintendent writes that she expects schools will re-open in the fall — but they will undoubtedly look different. How different will be up to each individual district to decide based on its own set of circumstances. For example, MPS is dealing with the largest population of students.
“The next school year will be likely be different from the learning environment students and teachers have grown accustomed to,” State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said. “Education Forward is meant to provide information for educators and school officials as they make decisions regarding their school operations to keep all students and staff safe while learning.”
The 83-page document describes a number of different options for schools to mix together in-person and virtual learning.
Scheduling Scenarios for Physical Distancing
Four-Day Week
- Each student level (elementary, middle, and high school) reports to school, outdoor learning spaces, or community-based organizations four full days a week. Schools are closed on the fifth day to allow for deep-cleaning.
- Students are provided with virtual learning materials—digital, analog,or a combination of the two formats—to support learning on those days when they do not report to school for in-person learning.
- All English learner, special education, gifted and talented, and resource teachers work with small groups of students to reduce the student-teacher ratios to 10/1 or fewer in each learning environment. Learning in outdoor spaces or partnerships with community-based organizations may be needed to keep student-teacher ratios to 10/1 or fewer.
- One day per week is used for teacher planning and professional learning. On this day, students do not report to school but virtual learning continues.
Two-Day Rotation
- All students report to school, outdoor learning spaces, or community-based organizations two full days per week (Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday).
- Students are provided with virtual learning materials—digital, analog,or a combination of the two formats— to support learning on those days when they do not report to school for in-person learning.
- All English learner, special education, gifted and talented, and resource teachers work with small groups of
students to reduce the student-teacher ratios to 10/1 or fewer in each learning environment. Learning in outdoor spaces or partnerships with community-based organizations may be needed to keep student-teacher ratios to 10/1 or fewer.
- One day per week is used for teacher planning and professional learning. On this day, students do not report to school but virtual learning continues.
A/B Week Rotation
- Half of the student population reports to school, outdoor learning spaces, or community-based organizations four full days per week for in-person learning while the other half of the school population participates in virtual learning at home. The two student groups alternate between in-person and virtual learning weekly. All grade bands are included.
- Students are provided with virtual learning materials—digital, analog,or a combination of the two formats—to support learning on those days when
they do not report to school for in-person learning.
- All English learner, special education, gifted and talented, and resource teachers work with small groups of students to reduce the student-teacher ratios to 10/1 or fewer in each learning environment. Learning in outdoor spaces or partnerships with community-based organizations may be needed to keep student-teacher ratios to 10/1 or fewer.
- One day per week is used for teacher planning and professional learning. Students do not report to school on these days but continue
learning independently.
Elementary Face-to-Face and Secondary Virtual Learning
- Elementary students start back to school first, before other levels.
- Elementary students attend four full days per week and are distributed
across multiple sites (e.g., elementary and middle school buildings) to reduce the student-teacher ratio in accordance with physical distancing recommendations.
- Secondary students continue to engage in virtual learning.
- Students are provided with virtual learning materials—digital, analog,or a combination of the two formats—to support learning on those days when they do not report to school for in-person learning.
- All English learner, special education, gifted and talented, and resource teachers work with small groups of students to reduce the student-teacher ratios to 10/1 or fewer in each learning environment. Learning in outdoor spaces or partnerships with community-based organizations may be needed to keep student-teacher ratios to 10/1 or fewer.
- One day per week is used for teacher planning and professional learning. Students do not report to school on these days but continue learning independently.
Again, this document is just a guideline, each district now has to make a decision over the summer.