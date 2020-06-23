LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence pays a visit to Waukesha STEM Academy

Actress Rose Byrne talks about new film ‘Irresistible’

Posted 10:32 am, June 23, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- In the new political comedy "Irresistible" a democratic strategist helps a retired veteran run for mayor in a small, conservative Midwest town. Gino recently spoke with actress Rose Byrne about working on the film.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.