Milwaukee police investigate missing persons reports for 2 girls, ages 15 and 13

Posted 1:37 pm, June 23, 2020, by , Updated at 01:52PM, June 23, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating missing persons reports for two teenage girls.

Officials say 15-year-old Tydrianna and 13-year-old Gilbreanna were last seen near 21st and Locust around 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 21. They left a residence from that area and did not return. Milwaukee police say the girls are not considered a “missing critical” at this time.

Tydrianna, Gilbreanna

Gilbreana is described as a female, African American, 13 years old, 5’8” tall, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink knee-length dress.

Tydrianna is described as a female, African American, 15 years old, 5’4” tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and white shirt, light blue shorts, and black furry sandals.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened near 40th and Lloyd on Tuesday. Authorities said the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. and have not reported any injuries related to the incident at this time.

This is a developing story.

