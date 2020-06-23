MLB holds off on imposing schedule until protocols locked in; players’ association says issues resolved

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball held off formally imposing a 60-game schedule on its feuding players, Tuesday, while negotiating an operations manual.

MLB was on track to start its season from July 23-26 in empty ballparks. The players’ association on Monday rejected a negotiated agreement to account for the financial fallout of the virus outbreak. Tuesday, however, the association said issues have been resolved and players plan to report to training camps.

All remaining issues have been resolved and Players are reporting to training camps. — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) June 24, 2020

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred was hoping to announce a schedule, which would’ve been MLB’s shortest since the 1878 National League season. The sides still intend to expand the designated hitter to games involving National League teams and institute the radical innovation of starting extra innings with a runner on second base.