TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 right lanes closed on I-43 NB at Keefe Avenue because of a bridge hit

Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

Posted 7:57 am, June 23, 2020, by

BELGRADE, SERBIA - JUNE 14: Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the to Alexander Zverev of Germany during the Adria Tour charity exhibition hosted by Novak Djokovic on June 14, 2020 in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

BELGRADE, Serbia — Novak Djokovic has tested positive for the coronavirus after taking part in a tennis exhibition series he organized in Serbia and Croatia.

The top-ranked Serb is the fourth player to test positive for the virus after first playing in Belgrade and then again last weekend in Zadar, Croatia. His wife also tested positive.

Djokovic says “the moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive.” Djokovic has been criticized for organizing the tournament and bringing in players from other countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

There were no social distancing measures observed at the matches in either country.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.