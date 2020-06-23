Open Record Special Edition: A secret recording

MADISON — Democrat Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers’ staff secretly records a conversation with Republican legislative leaders. Now, there’s backlash from both sides of the aisle. The May 14 conversation between Governor Evers, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos lasted an hour. The governor says a member of his staff recorded the conversation for note taking, but once that happened, the recording became public record.

In this edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire break down a number of issues as it relates to this, including just how big of a deal this situation is and an explanation of when you’re allowed to record conversations in Wisconsin.

The pair also dig into what previous governors did and try to answer the question of, ‘Where do we go from here?’

