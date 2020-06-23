Recognize him? Menomonee Falls police seek suspect who stole liquor from Woodman’s

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police need your help identifying a suspect who stole liquor from Woodman’s on Highway 145. It happened around 12:10 p.m. on Friday, June 19.

Police say the suspect stole bottles of Hennessey.  He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black/dark blue pants, and black shoes. The suspect appears to have a limp, was last seen leaving in a black Ford Explorer with registration plates ADZ-7917.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

