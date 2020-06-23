LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence pays a visit to Waukesha STEM Academy

Sahara dust blankets Caribbean, air quality hazardous

Posted 10:22 am, June 23, 2020, by

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A massive cloud of Sahara dust is blanketing the Caribbean as it heads to the U.S. with a size and concentration that experts say hasn’t been seen in half a century.

Air quality across most of the region fell to record “hazardous” levels and experts who nicknamed the event the “Godzilla dust cloud” warned people to stay indoors and use air filters if they have one.

Many health specialists are concerned about those battling respiratory symptoms tied to COVID-19, with thousands of confirmed cases reported across the Caribbean.

Video credit: Alexander James via Storyful

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.