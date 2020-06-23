Sean Hannity to host town hall with President Trump in Green Bay on June 25

Posted 6:17 am, June 23, 2020, by , Updated at 06:27AM, June 23, 2020

US President Donald Trump delivers the commencement address at the 2020 US Military Academy Graduation Ceremony at West Point, New York, on June 13, 2020. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — FOX News commentator Sean Hannity will host a town hall with President Trump from Green Bay on Thursday, June 25.

It will air at 8 p.m. on Fox News Channel.

Before the town hall,  President Donald Trump will be visiting Marinette, according to our news partners at FOX11Online.com.

The president is expected to be at Fincantieri Marinette Marine to tour the shipyard and deliver a speech, according to a special assistant for the President, John Horstman.

President Trump is expected to discuss the expansion of the shipyard and the recent contract his administration awarded to Marinette Marine to build 10 new ships for up to $5.5 billion.

Fincantieri is expected to invest more than $200 million in the state and create more than 1,000 jobs at the shipyard, according to Horstman.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.