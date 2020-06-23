× Sean Hannity to host town hall with President Trump in Green Bay on June 25

GREEN BAY — FOX News commentator Sean Hannity will host a town hall with President Trump from Green Bay on Thursday, June 25.

It will air at 8 p.m. on Fox News Channel.

TUNE IN: Sean Hannity hosts a town hall with President Trump from Green Bay, Wisconsin, Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel. — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 23, 2020

Before the town hall, President Donald Trump will be visiting Marinette, according to our news partners at FOX11Online.com.

The president is expected to be at Fincantieri Marinette Marine to tour the shipyard and deliver a speech, according to a special assistant for the President, John Horstman.

President Trump is expected to discuss the expansion of the shipyard and the his administration awarded to Marinette Marine to build 10 new ships for up to $5.5 billion.

Fincantieri is expected to invest more than $200 million in the state and create more than 1,000 jobs at the shipyard, according to Horstman.