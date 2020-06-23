× Tina Fey asks to pull ’30 Rock’ episodes that featured blackface

NEW YORK — ‘30 Rock’ co-creator and star Tina Fey has asked that four episodes of the comedy be pulled from circulation because they featured performers in blackface.

Fey apologized for the depictions and said that no future viewer of the series needs to stumble on the tropes. The series about the backstage life of a ‘Saturday Night Live’-type show originally aired on NBC from 2006 to 2013.

But like many TV series, it never truly dies, and episodes can be seen in syndication and through streaming services like Hulu, Amazon Prime and iTunes. It’s the latest example of the current reckoning on racial issues touching entertainment.