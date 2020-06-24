× 2020 DNC to be held at Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, state delegations urged not to travel

MILWAUKEE — Officials organizing the 2020 Democratic National Convention are asking that state delegations not travel to the City of Milwaukee for the event in August. That announcement was made on Wednesday, June 24.

The convention is slated to be held during four nights during the week of August 17. However, the convention will no longer be held at Fiserv Forum. The convention will instead be held at the Wisconsin Center — just a couple of blocks down the road.

Voting for all Democratic delegates will be held virtually.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett indicated Joe Biden is still expected to come to the city to accept the presidential nomination of the Democratic party.

The mayor also announced there will be a significant impact to the economy here. Officials had originally anticipated the 2020 DNC would have a $200 million economic impact on southeast Wisconsin. The mayor said hotels will still be filled with convention officials, candidates and other party officials.

