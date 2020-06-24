After community groups posted $400K to free Chrystul Kizer, bond raised to $5M for Martice Fuller

KENOSHA COUNTY — After three community groups came together to pay $400,000 to free Chrystul Kizer from jail in Kenosha County, a judge raised cash bond for Martice Fuller from $1 million to $5 million Wednesday, June 24 at the request of prosecutors.

Kizer, 19, is awaiting trial in connection with the death of her alleged sex trafficker, Randall Volar III, 34. Kizer faces life in prison after prosecutors said Kizer shot Volar, and then set his house on fire in June 2018. Supporters have called for the charges to be dropped against Kizer after a Washington Post investigation revealed Volar was trafficking Kizer and other underage black girls but was never charged before police say Kizer shot him.

Fuller is charged in connection with the death of Kaylie Juga, 15. Prosecutors said Fuller broke into her home in May 2019, and also shot her mother, Stephanie. Kaylie Juga was a cheerleader at Bradford High School in Kenosha. Fuller was also a student there.

He faces three felonies:

First-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

Burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon

In court on Wednesday, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley told the court during Kizer’s court appearance, a representative from one of the community organizations who paid her bond told the booking clerk something to the effect of, “I’ll be back for Martice Fuller.”

Graveley noted Fuller is charged in a separate case in which he was accused of placing phone calls from jail — soliciting contact with a juror that resulted in his trial being adjourned and started again. That trial is now scheduled to begin in August. Graveley said when the four felony counts of solicitation of communicating with a juror were filed in April 2020, no party in court requested an increase in bond.

Calling the killing of Juga and attempted murder of Juga’s mother at their home a domestic violence incident, Graveley noted he “can’t imagine a case where the evidence is much stronger” in calling for the increase in bond. Graveley said, “If a group shows up and brings a collection of donations that they have received and would be virtually anonymous to the defendant,” he’s concerned Fuller would have no moral obligations to comply with the conditions of bond, as he likely would if a family member or someone with a lifelong connection to him posted it on his behalf.

Graveley said Stephanie Juga “is terrified” by the alleged remark by the member of the organization in court in Kizer’s case, while also noting that remark may have been made in jest.

He added this was a very unique request from prosecutors, one he “wouldn’t expect to have ever again.”

Fuller’s attorney objected to the request to increase bond, noting Fuller had not been able to post the $1 million bond for 13 months. He said Graveley was “comparing oranges to apples” in the Fuller/Kizer cases, noting much different circumstances between the two. He called the alleged comment in court in Kizer’s case “off-handed.” As for allegations of jury interference against Fuller, his attorney said an investigation revealed no contact with any of those jurors, nor any attempts by family or others to do so.

The judge, in raising bond to $5 million, noted the “extremely violent crime” and Fuller’s alleged “interference” during the trial — showing that he “does not behave in the manner that one would expect with these charges hanging over one’s head.” The judge said she would be “very fearful” of harm to Stephanie Juga should Fuller be released, and a “grave danger to the community.”