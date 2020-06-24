× Applications for $75 million ‘We’re All In Small Business Grants’ extended until June 26

MADISON — The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is extending the deadline until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, June 26, for small businesses to apply online for the $2,500 We’re All In Small Business Grants, WEDC officials announced Wednesday, June 24.

The deadline was extended to give additional businesses more time to get needed documents and submit their information to WEDC.

According to a press release, the program, which will provide $2,500 grants to 30,000 small businesses, is designed to help small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, while also encouraging them to adopt best practices to keep employees, customers and communities safe.

WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said the We’re All In grants “will not be determined on a first-come, first-served basis, so businesses all have the same chance of receiving a grant, regardless of when they apply. But with the limited time that’s left, we’re encouraging businesses to apply now so that if they have questions, they don’t risk missing out on this important resource.”

Funded primarily by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the grants will help small businesses with the costs of business interruption or health and safety improvements, wages and salaries, rent, mortgages and inventory, according to a press release.

The online application, FAQs, and other information about the grant can be found here. The online grant application will be open at the same site from until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, June 26. WEDC anticipates releasing the first round of payments by early to mid-July.

A business may apply for the We’re All In Small Business Grant if it:

Started operating prior to Jan. 1, 2020, and was operating as of Feb. 2020;

Is Wisconsin-based and for-profit;

Employs 20 or fewer full-time equivalent (FTE) employees, including the owner; and

Has more than $0 but less than $1 million in annual revenues.

Businesses will not be eligible for the grants if they are:

Part of a national chain, unless the business is a third-party franchise;

Industries covered by other Wisconsin CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund programs These are: Crop Production https://www.revenue.wi.gov/Pages/TaxPro/2020/FarmSupportProgram.aspx Animal Production or Aquaculture https://www.revenue.wi.gov/Pages/TaxPro/2020/FarmSupportProgram.aspx Lessors of Residential Buildings and Dwellings (https://doa.wi.gov/Pages/LocalGovtsGrants/COVID-Grants.aspx)



To prepare for the online application process, businesses should be ready to upload the following documents to the WEDC application:

2018 or 2019 federal tax return for business. (Businesses started in 2020 are not eligible for this grant.)

Signed and dated W-9 form available here.

W-9 form available here. An email or letter of acknowledgement from a community organization indicating the business was in operation in February 2020. Letters or emails can be from any of the following: Chamber of commerce Main Street or Connect Communities organization Local business improvement district Neighborhood economic development association Local economic development organization County economic development organization Municipality, including tribal government County Local bank, credit union or community development financial institution Regional UW Small Business Development Center: Request online. U.S. Export Assistance Center – Wisconsin Regional economic development organization Regional Planning Commission Trade association

