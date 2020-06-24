ATF seeking suspect wanted for fire-bombing Madison government building amid unrest

MADISON, Wis. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, apprehension and conviction of a man believed to be responsible for the fire-bombing at a downtown Madison government building early Wednesday morning, June 24.

Around 1 a.m., an individual threw an incendiary device into the City County Building, located at 211 S. Carrol Street, which houses the 911 communications office, Madison Police Department and other city and county government services.

Protesters toppled statues, vandalized buildings and are accused of assaulting a Democratic state senator on video at the State Capitol Tuesday night after daylong protests turned violent.

Video and photos captured of the event show the individual who threw the device.

“We are looking to the public to help us identify this individual,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jon Ortiz, of the ATF St. Paul Field Division. “This is a serious crime that put a number of lives at risk. Acts like this will not be tolerated. If you know who threw this device, ATF is offering up to $5,000 for information.”

Anyone with information on the identity and/or whereabouts of the individual is asked to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or online a http://www.P3Tips.com. Information can be submitted anonymously, but if a reward is sought, be sure to include contact information. Information eligible for reward must lead to the arrest and conviction of this individual.

ATF is working in partnership with the Madison Police Department, Madison Fire Department and United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin.

ATF is the federal agency with jurisdiction for investigating fires and crimes of arson. For more information about ATF, go to www.atf.gov or follow @ATFHQ on Twitter. Follow @ATFStPaul on Twitter for ATF news in Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota.