× MPD: 28-year-old man suffers injuries after roofing materials ignite at strip mall

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fire that occurred at 60th and Forest Home Avenue on the city’s southwest side on Wednesday, June 24.

Contractors were working on a roof at strip mall around 9 a.m. — and were heating up roofing materials that subsequently ignited.

A 28-year-old man suffered moderate injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.