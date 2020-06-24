× MPD seeks info on arson, shooting near 40th and Lloyd; teenage girls reported missing in incident safe

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking several suspects who are wanted in connection with the arson of a home near 40th and Lloyd on Tuesday, June 23. They are also seeking suspects who were involved in shots fired and shooting incidents in that same neighborhood.

Officials say on Monday, Milwaukee police responded to a residence near 40th and Lloyd to check for a missing 13-year-old girl and a missing 15-year-old girl. The officers searched the residence multiple times. However, the teenagers were not located at the location.

On Tuesday around 10 a.m., officials say officers were dispatched to a “trouble with subject” call at the same location and were notified that individuals attempted to enter the residence to conduct their own missing check. Officers searched the residence again. However, the teenagers were once again not located at the location.

An hour later, at approximately 11 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at the same house on N. 40th Street. Officers discovered shots were exchanged between the residents of the home and the group of individuals who were attempting to enter the residence.

While officers were on scene, Milwaukee police say the crowd continued to grow and individuals began to throw bricks and pieces of concrete at officers, which resulted in two officers being injured. Due to the large crowd and their behavior, the officers who were at the location requested back up. Prior to additional officers arriving at the scene, the crowd surrounded the rear of the residence and set a couch, a vehicle, and a house on fire.

Milwaukee police had to escort members of the Milwaukee Fire Department to the scene in order for them to be able to safely extinguish the fire. As a result of responding to this incident, one member of the Milwaukee Fire Department sustained a non-life threatening injury and was taken to a hospital.

During this incident, officials say several shots were fired by individuals in the crowd and three individuals sustained non-life threatening gunshot injuries. The victims of those non-fatal shootings were taken to a hospital for treatment where they are expected to survive. A total of ten officers suffered injuries.

Later in the evening, officials say the crowd returned and reignited the fire to the residence. Officers intervened, but three officers were injured by individuals who were in the crowd who struck them with bricks, police say.

The Milwaukee Police Department confirmed on Wednesday, June 24 that both missing teenagers have been located and are with their families.

MPD interviewed both teenagers who denied going to or being at the residence and denied meeting or knowing anyone who lived at that residence. There is also no evidence to substantiate that human trafficking occurred at that location.

The preliminary investigation revealed that no information has been provided to MPD to suggest that the teenagers were at the residence that was set on fire or that any foul play occurred at that location.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident they are asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS for a cash reward.